56th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament enters second day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 56th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament entered its second day at Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

The event has a total of 192 oilfield workers (ten less than last year) competing in a “match play” style tournament. The golfers were divided into 12 different flights to compete.

Matches started Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. Resumed today at the same time, and will continue tomorrow for the finals.

Golfers opened the tournament by playing 18 holes, today however, they played just nine.

Kevin McKnee, who has won five straight Oilmen’s Championship Flight titles, is currently in the semi-finals looking for his sixth consecutive win.