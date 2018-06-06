6th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge coming to Fort St. John

Advertisement
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 6th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge is coming to the Energetic City on June 19th.
The challenge will feature two tournaments, one for students of School District #60 and one for all other members of the community. Divisions included are shown below:
School District #60:
- Junior: Grades 6-7
- Intermediate: Grades 8-10
- Senior: Grades 11-12
Community Divisions:
- Open: Everyone is welcome
- Community
- Teachers
- Family and Friends
The challenge starts at 4:30 p.m. at the North Peace Secondary School gymnasium. For more information and to register call (250) 261-4904, or email jgiene@prn.bc.ca.
