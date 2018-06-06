6th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge coming to Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 6th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge is coming to the Energetic City on June 19th.

The challenge will feature two tournaments, one for students of School District #60 and one for all other members of the community. Divisions included are shown below:

School District #60:

Junior: Grades 6-7

Intermediate: Grades 8-10

Senior: Grades 11-12

Community Divisions:

Open: Everyone is welcome

Community

Teachers

Family and Friends

The challenge starts at 4:30 p.m. at the North Peace Secondary School gymnasium. For more information and to register call (250) 261-4904, or email jgiene@prn.bc.ca.