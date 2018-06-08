8th Annual United Way Shell Golf Tournament raises over $48,000

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 8th Annual United Way Shell Golf Tournament was held Thursday at Lone Wolf Golf Club.

144 golfers played through sunshine and rain in teams of four, playing a best-ball style tournament. In less than one day the event raised over $48,000 for the community, with $17,000 of that coming from Shell Canada.

The charity tournament is a part of United Way’s Road Tour, which saw the organization travel to 20 different Northern communities over the past five weeks. The CEO of United Way of Northern B.C., Roberta Squire, explained this year’s Road Tour was the first of its kind, with no other charities ever attempting the feat.

“It’s almost like when rock bands go on tour with sports equipment and cool bikes, so we decided no let’s do it.” Said Squire, “We rapped a giant RV and have gone to 20 communities in Northern BC in the five weeks.”

Squire added that while the Road Tour has been outstanding for the communities, they did run into some problems along the way.

“Like a lot of big projects that have 5,000 kilometres under them, we’ve had a few mechanical issues, we had a someone break into us, and we had a little old lady ram into us and do $5,000 damage to the side of the RV.” said Squire, “It just goes to show you that United Way doesn’t stop because we’re working for the community and it takes a lot to stop us.”

Up next for United Way is the 10th Annual Vancouver Canucks Alumni Golf Tournament in Prince George on August 14th.