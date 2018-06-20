Arnie Isberg Memorial tournament raises $21,000

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 7th Annual Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch was held in Taylor last weekend.

The tournament saw 24 different teams from Fort St. John, Taylor, Dawson Creek, and Grand Prairie competing in three different divisions.

For the past six years, the tournament has been raising money for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, with funds going directly towards cancer treatment and diagnostics. This year’s tournament raised $21,000, bringing the fundraising total from the past six years to over $100,000.

Winners of each division can be found below:

Division 1:

1st: Team Sumo

2nd: DC Crew

3rd: Each Hit

Division 2:

1st: Balls Deep

2nd: McGlovins

3rd: Fait

Division 3:

1st: Velocity

2nd: Beer Barons

3rd: Sos Disaster

All nine of the division winners donated their winnings back to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, which totalled $3,000.