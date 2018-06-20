Arnie Isberg Memorial tournament raises $21,000

Advertisement
TAYLOR, B.C. – The 7th Annual Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch was held in Taylor last weekend.
The tournament saw 24 different teams from Fort St. John, Taylor, Dawson Creek, and Grand Prairie competing in three different divisions.
For the past six years, the tournament has been raising money for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, with funds going directly towards cancer treatment and diagnostics. This year’s tournament raised $21,000, bringing the fundraising total from the past six years to over $100,000.
Winners of each division can be found below:
Advertisement
Division 1:
- 1st: Team Sumo
- 2nd: DC Crew
- 3rd: Each Hit
Division 2:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- 1st: Balls Deep
- 2nd: McGlovins
- 3rd: Fait
Division 3:
- 1st: Velocity
- 2nd: Beer Barons
- 3rd: Sos Disaster
All nine of the division winners donated their winnings back to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, which totalled $3,000.
Advertisement