Arnie Isberg Memorial tournament raises $21,000

By
John Luke Kieper
-
A batter takes a swing at the 1-pitch tournament. Photo by Becky Pruden.
TAYLOR, B.C. – The 7th Annual Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch was held in Taylor last weekend.

The tournament saw 24 different teams from Fort St. John, Taylor, Dawson Creek, and Grand Prairie competing in three different divisions.

Fan Favorite “Potter” getting tagged out after trying to stretch a single into a double. Photo by Becky Pruden.

For the past six years, the tournament has been raising money for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, with funds going directly towards cancer treatment and diagnostics. This year’s tournament raised $21,000, bringing the fundraising total from the past six years to over $100,000.

Winners of each division can be found below:

Division 1:

  • 1st: Team Sumo
  • 2nd: DC Crew
  • 3rd: Each Hit

Division 2:

  • 1st: Balls Deep
  • 2nd: McGlovins
  • 3rd: Fait

Division 3:

  • 1st: Velocity
  • 2nd: Beer Barons
  • 3rd: Sos Disaster

All nine of the division winners donated their winnings back to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, which totalled $3,000.

