Arnie Isberg One Pitch Tournament hopes to raise $20,000 this weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Seventh Annual Arnie Isberg One-Pitch Tournament will round the bases this weekend in Taylor.

The tournament has been raising money for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation over the past six years, with funds going towards cancer treatment and diagnostics. Since the Arnie Isberg planning committee took over the tournament, they’ve raised $80,000 for the cause. The committee hopes to raise $20,000 this year to break that $100,000 threshold.

24 teams have registered to compete at the tournament, while another 14 are on a waiting list to get in. One of the tournament’s organizers, Becky Pruden, explained that it’s a fairly exclusive tournament because everyone wants to get in to help the cause.

“We have a waiting list of 14, we were able to put two of them on from last year, which was really exciting as these teams have been waiting a while to get on.” said Pruden, “It’s kind of an exclusive tournament, if you can’t make it then your down to the bottom of the lineup.”

Advertisement

Participants are only given one pitch, so they will either walk, strikeout, foul out, or get a hit. Teams will play a round robin on Friday and Saturday until 2:00 p.m. Followed by a double-elimination playoff, with the finals taking place Sunday afternoon.

Featured at the tournament will be the annual Illumination Ceremony, where residents can purchase bags and write a message to friends or loved ones who are fighting, or lost their battle to cancer. The Bags are lit up and lined around the field so residents can walk the diamond and pay their respects. Bags are $5 each, with the Illumination Ceremony starting at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Everyone walks around, takes a moment and it is really incredible, It’s really fantastic.” said Pruden, “We really encourage our players to have that moment of silence and the community to come down and really embrace what this tournament is actually about.”

The first game of the tournament starts Friday at 7:00 p.m.