Ashley Saunders wins 9th Annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Charlie Lake was the host venue last weekend for the 9th Annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby.

The event saw over 500 participants competing to catch the heaviest fish. Luck wasn’t on residents’ side this weekend as the heaviest fish caught was four pounds lighter than last year’s.

A plethora of prizes were awarded to residents who caught the heaviest fish. The prizes included a helicopter ride, $750 gift certificate to Rentco Equipment, engraved fishing equipment, and more.

The heaviest fish caught are shown below:

Kids Division:

Tyler Laminski – 4 lbs. 1 oz. Pike. Gage Marquardt – 3 lbs. 13 oz. Pike. Trevor Laminski – 3 lbs. 5 oz. Pike. Evan Cartinal – 3 lbs. 2 oz. Pike.

Adult Division:

Ashley Saunders – 4 lbs. 9 oz. Pike. Jeanette Ferrara – 4 lbs. 4 oz. Pike. Todd Laminski – 3 lbs. 14 oz. Pike.

Ashley Saunders was named the overall winner of the derby. Saunders win meant she was awarded six custom fishing lures from Len Thompson with her name, the weight of her fish, and the year engraved on them. Saunders will keep five lures but one will be added to the fishing derby trophy.