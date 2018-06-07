B.C. 55 Plus Games golf qualifiers coming to the Energetic City

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN – Lakepoint Golf Club will host a qualifying event for the B.C. 55 plus Games on June 12th.

The event will see residents from all over the North Peace competing for 48 total spots, and a chance to compete at this years B.C. 55 plus Games in Kimberley and Crambrook. This years games start September 11th-15th.

Last year the games saw over 3500 athletes participate, with the North Peace coming away with more than 20 medals.

Qualifiers start at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, all residents are welcome to spectate.