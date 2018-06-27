B.C. government releases updated hunting and trapping regulations

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. government has released the 2018-2020 Hunting and Trapping synopsis.

The synopsis explains the most current rules and regulations hunters must follow when hunting in B.C.

The updated rules and regulations are shown below:

Licensed Grizzly Bear Hunting is banned in B.C.

Hunters are now required to carry all species licenses obtained or held for the current license year, including both cancelled and uncancelled while hunting.

“Edible portions” has been redefined to include meat from the neck and ribs, and hunters are now required to remove the edible portions of harvested cougars.

Revised requirements to prove evidence of sex and species while transporting harvested big game.

Aggregate bag limit of one mule deer buck in regions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7A, 7B, and 8.

Prohibition on the use of cervid derivatives (i.e., deer urine) sourced outside B.C. for the purpose of hunting.

Backcountry Fort St. John Manager Tammy Drapeau explained that though there are some significant changes in the regulations, hunting in the Fort St. John area will remain pretty much the same.

Drapeau added that most of these regulations were put in place to maintain the species and help them reproduce, and that come 2020 residents should expect even more changes.

“All its really doing is protecting those species and making sure that they stay maintained. Honestly, they change this stuff daily, and as hunters, we have to check online before every hunt to see things open and close.”

The full 2018-2020 Hunting and Trapping Synopsis can be found at: http://www.fishing.gov.bc.ca/synopsis/hunting-trapping-synopsis-2018-2020.pdf.