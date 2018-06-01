BC Hydro awards contract for hydromechanical equipment on Site C

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro announced Thursday that it has signed a contract with ATB Riva Calzoni Hydro Canada Inc. to provide the hydromechanical equipment for the Site C project.

Hydro says that the contract, which is valued at $68 million, will see ATB design, supply and commission all gates, hoists, and embedded parts of Site C’s generating station and spillways. In a release, BC Hydro said that the spillway and low level outlet gates are an important safety feature of the dam and act as a movable water barrier, controlling the amount of water that can be discharged from the reservoir.

The Crown Corporation said that ATB is an internationally-renowned company that specializes in designing, manufacturing and supplying hydromechanical equipment for hydroelectric projects all over the world. The company previously worked on projects in Europe, Asia and South America.

Hydro said that ATB will mobilize to site this summer, and work will be completed over a five-year period.