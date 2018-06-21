BC Hydro planning a number of power outages in the Peace to conduct repairs today

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is planning a number of power outages in the Peace Region today to fix equipment that was damaged during a massive power outage on Wednesday evening.

Over 30,000 customers in nearly all of Northeast B.C. lost power at around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. BC Hydro said that the outage occurred when lightning hit equipment that connected the B.C. Peace with the rest of the provincial electrical grid.

Crews took around 15 minutes to bring both the W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon dams back online. Once that was complete power, was then able to be restored to residential customers, the last of which saw the power come back on at around 9:15 p.m. Other industrial customers then saw their power restored.

Hydro says that 8 separate outages are planned in Fort St. John, Chetwynd, and Fort Nelson today to repair equipment that was damaged by last night’s unplanned outage. The list of planned power outages can be found here: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#planned-1602964060.