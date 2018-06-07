BC Hydro to begin construction on new transmission line south of Fort St. John this summer

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will begin construction this summer on a new transmission line that will form part of the Crown Corporation’s plan to allow the oil and gas industry operating in the Peace Region to plug into the provincial power grid.

BC Hydro spokesperson Bob Gammer says that the Peace Region Electricity Supply transmission line is a planned 230-kilovolt line that would stretch from the Site C dam’s substation to the Shell Groundbirch substation in the South Peace. Gammer said that the line builds on the Dawson Creek-Chetwynd Area Transmission line, which was completed by Hydro in January 2016.

Gammer said that the new line, which will be roughly 58 kilometres in length, will allow more industrial customers to operate in the South Peace to draw power from the electricity grid, rather than burning fossil fuels to power generators. He explained that while the DCAT line was only completed around two and a half years ago, Hydro is building the line to meet the demand for electricity in the South Peace.

“The Peace Region is the fastest load-growth area in the province,” said Gammer. “This is the outcome of a lot of development in that part of B.C.”

Gammer said that construction of the project is scheduled to begin sometime in the next few months.