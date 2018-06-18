Beaverlodge RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle collision

Advertisement

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP responded to a fatal collision Saturday night on Highway 724.

At approximately 10 p.m., the RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 724 and Township Road 722. Initial investigation indicates that the northbound truck turned left in front of the southbound motorbike.

The driver of the motorbike, a 43-year-old male from Grande Prairie, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the truck was not injured.

Next of kin has been notified and the identity of the deceased will not be released.

RCMP Peace River Collision Analyst attended the scene to assist with the investigation. The collision remains under investigation, and no further details are available as this time.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to Call Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

