Blizzard Bike Club looking for volunteers to help maintain Beatton Park bike trails

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bike Club is looking for volunteers to help maintain mountain bike trails in Beatton Park.

Volunteers are needed because there are currently no functional single or double track registered trails available for mountain bikers in the Fort St. John area. The club explained that the trails would provide excellent training opportunities for riders young and old.

In 2017 the Blizzard Bicycle Club received a $7,155.33 grant from the Peace River Regional District under their “Recreational Trails Grants‐in‐Aid” program to assist with the development of bike trails within the Beatton Provincial Park.

Rakes, shovels and other hand tools will be used to prevent erosion, control vegetation, and manage deadfall on the trails.

The attached map outlines existing trails shown in red, existing cross‐country ski trails the club will look to improve for mountain biking in green, and proposed narrow new cut/minimal cut trails in yellow:

Events the club will hold specific to the Beatton Trails the club will include:

Weekly Tuesday rides: May-September at 7:00 p.m.

July 8th: “Beatton to Death” 6 Hour Mountain Bike Endurance race at 9:00 a.m.

August 26th: Mountain Bike Club Championship at 2:00 p.m.

If you have a passion for mountain biking and want to volunteer your time, contact the club at: blizzardbikeclubfsj@gmail.com