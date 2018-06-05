Bright Nights in June celebrating Peace Region’s farming and ranching heritage this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Cultural Centre will be bringing Bright Nights in June back to the North Peace this weekend.

The theme of this year’s Bright Nights is a celebration of the farming and ranching industries and the part they’ve played in the history of the B.C. Peace Region. The three-day festival will kick off with Art Stars: a roundtable chat with Tom Cole, Tara Brule, Karl and Ann Musgrove on June 7th at 7:00 p.m.

The Bright Nights Gala takes place June 8th starting at 6:30 p.m. with cowboy cocktails & small bites. Peace Gallery North will be hosting Inspirations: Breathing it In by Judy Templeton, while the theatre will see Duane Steele bring The Legend of George Jones to life with special guest Tom Cole.

The festival continues on Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with the Art Market and Big Print Day followed by Stage North’s production of Always Patsy Cline in the evening. Watch as local artists join a worldwide craze and use a street roller to bring their extra large prints to life. The Printmakers, Flying Colours, Quilters Guild, Spinners and Weavers, Friends of the Library, and the Potters Guild will all be set up, and kids can try their hand at print making, sand sculpting, quilting and other activities. The Art Market and Big Print Day are both free events.

For more information on Bright Nights in June, contact the North Peace Cultural Centre at 250-785-1992, visit them on the web at npcc.bc.ca.