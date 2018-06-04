Campaign raising money for family whose home in Tumbler Ridge was destroyed by fire

Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — A family of five in Tumbler Ridge is looking to rebuild after their mobile home was consumed by fire over the weekend.

Tumbler Ridge Fire Chief Dustin Curry said that fire crews were called out to a structure fire on Steeprock Close at around 1:15 on Saturday morning. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered the home’s occupants were able to evacuate from the home, suffering from minor smoke inhalation.

Curry said that high winds in the area on Saturday frustrated crews’ efforts in battling the blaze, causing the fire to reignite several times. He added that the nine firefighters at the scene were able to get the fire extinguished approximately eight hours later.

Curry said that the full extent of the damages is not known at this time and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, though he said that crews believe that the fire started on the outside of the building. He added that the fire has not been deemed suspicious.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the home’s occupants, who according to the campaign, were not covered by insurance. As of Monday afternoon, the campaign has raised just over $700 of its $5,000 goal.

A link to the campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/tjqpg7-help-with-house-fire

Advertisement Advertisement