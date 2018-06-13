Canadian Women’s National Hockey Camp coming to Dawson Creek in September

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The city of Dawson Creek will be hosting the Canadian Women’s National Hockey Camp at the Encana Events Centre.

The camp will see Team Canada take on the Fort St. John Huskies as well as the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks in a series of exhibition games.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 12:00 p.m. and cost $10 per game when purchased in advanced, or $15 when bought on the day of the game. A family pack is also available for $45 which entitles guests to four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, and four pops.

To purchase tickets call 1-877-339-8499, or visit: http://www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca

The camp run from September 10th to September 16th, but games don’t commence until September 13th. The full schedule of games can be found below:

September 13th – 7:00 p.m. – Canada Red vs. Canada White

– – Canada Red vs. Canada White September 14th – 4:00 p.m. – Canada White vs. Fort St. John Huskies

– 4:00 p.m. – Canada White vs. Fort St. John Huskies September 14th – 7:00 p.m. – Canada Red vs. Dawson Creek Junior Canucks

– – Canada Red vs. Dawson Creek Junior Canucks September 15th – 12:00 p.m. – Canada White vs. Dawson Creek Junior Canucks

– – Canada White vs. Dawson Creek Junior Canucks September 15th – 3:00 p.m. – Canada Red vs. Fort St. John Huskies

– – Canada Red vs. Fort St. John Huskies September 16th – 10:00 a.m. – Canada Red vs Canada White