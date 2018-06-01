Category 2 fires allowed once again in Northeast B.C.

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Prince George Fire Centre says that Category 2 fires will once again be permitted this weekend across the entire Fire Centre’s area, including the B.C. Peace Region.

Category 2 fires, which consist of fires that are smaller than two metres high and three metres wide, will be allowed as of noon on Saturday, June 2nd. The current prohibition on sky lanterns, burning barrels, binary exploding targets, and fireworks will also be lifted at that time.

The Fire Centre said that the fire danger rating across much of Northeast B.C. has dropped since last week after the region saw rain and cooler temperatures. Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds said that although fire danger ratings have dropped in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning or campfire use.

Anyone planning to burn a pile larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or conduct a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares (Category 3 fires), must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time, by calling 1 888 797-1717. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs. For more information about fire-related fines and penalties, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirefines