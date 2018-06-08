Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship enters second day

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship got underway this Thursday.

The event is entering its 14th year and has a total of 12 carvers competing. The carvers came from all around the world including the US, Japan, Lithuania, Australia, the UK and more.

Carvers are given a total of 36 hours to transform an enormous red cedar log into an elaborate work of art, with the winners taking home cash prizes.

Prizes include:

1st: $5,000

2nd: $3,000

3rd: $2,000

People’s Choice: $1,000

Carver’s Choice: $500

All carvings will be placed throughout the city of Chetwynd once the competition concludes.