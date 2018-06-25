City fields closed until further notice

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has decided to close sports fields in local parks until further notice.

The closing of the fields is due to the excessive rainfall that has hit the city since last night. Youth soccer, as well as minor baseball, will be cancelled because of this.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey explained that the fields will likely stay closed until they are safe to play on.

The city will send out an update once they decide to reopen the fields.