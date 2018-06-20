City holding public meeting to review 2017 Annual Report with residents Monday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is inviting residents to ask questions and give feedback during a public meeting next Monday when the City’s 2017 Annual Report will be released.

The 75-page document highlights the City’s accomplishments and whether goals were met in 2017 as well as its goals for this year. The report also includes the City’s 2017 audited financial statements and a report on permissive property taxes.

Copies of the report are available via this link: http://www.fortstjohn.ca/node/27966, or can be picked up at City Hall. The Council Chambers at City Hall will be the venue for the public meeting, which is taking place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 25th.