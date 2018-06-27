City looking for residents’ feedback on updating property standards bylaws

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has launched a public consultation process to gather feedback from citizens about replacing the City’s two bylaws covering property standards and replacing them with a single updated bylaw.

The City’s Communications Coordinator said that staff are looking to update the bylaws with more specific guidelines for residents regarding the upkeep of properties in the City. The City’s Nuisance Bylaw No. 1645 was passed in 2003, while the Unsightly Premises Bylaw dates to 1992.

Harvey said that the City is looking for residents’ thoughts on a number of possible new requirements for property upkeep, including whether there should be a maximum height for grass on a property, boulevard maintenance requirements, derelict vehicles, and whether the frequency that residents can host garage sales should be capped.

The City will be hosting the public consultation in a survey on its Let’s Talk website: http://letstalk.fortstjohn.ca/engage/property-standards/

Copies of the existing bylaws can be read below.

