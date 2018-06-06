City of Dawson Creek signs historic five-year hosting agreement with Hockey Canada

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek and Spectra Venue Management, which runs the Encana Events Centre, will be entering into a five-year hosting agreement with Hockey Canada.

The partnership, the first of its kind for Hockey Canada, will create a long-term certainty in a location for Hockey Canada and their events. The City says that the agreement will be a great benefit for both the City and the Peace as a whole, bringing positive economic and social impacts to the region.

“Hockey Canada has identified Dawson Creek as a great partner community to pilot the concept of a long-term hosting agreement whereby the community and Hockey Canada mutually benefit through long term financial legacy but equally important the social, infrastructure and community hockey legacy” said Dean McIntosh, Hockey Canada’s Vice President of Events and Properties.

The partnership is a new model and approach for Hockey Canada towards hosting events. This historic partnership will identify diversity in events with approximately one event being hosted at the Encana Events Centre every 18-24 months. McIntosh said that those events may include the World Parahockey Tournament, the World Junior A Challenge, pre-competition opportunities, training camps, and another as-yet undetermined event.

Hockey Canada said that the City of Dawson Creek and the Encana Events Centre have both proven themselves on a number of occasions that the community can host local, national, and international events that can create a positive economic impact to the region.

“This is the first agreement of its kind in Canada with an arena and Hockey Canada and we are excited for this partnership,” said Ryan MacIvor, General Manager of the Encana Events Centre. “Hockey Canada will be a primary tenant now until 2024.”

At today’s announcement of the partnership, Hockey Canada also announced that Dawson Creek will be hosting the Canadian Women’s National Camp at the Encana Events Centre taking place September 10th-16th. During the week-long camp, both the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks and the Fort St. John Huskies will be playing exhibition games against Canada’s national Women’s team.