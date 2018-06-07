City of Fort St. John releases list of highest-paid staff last year

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released its 2017 Statement of Financial Information, which shows that firefighters make up the bulk of the highest-paid city staff.

The report, which is due to be approved by councillors next Monday, includes the financial statements for the year ending December 31st, 2017, which were presented to Council on May 14th. In a release, Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the City maintains two union agreements, one with the BCGEU and the other with the IAFF, in addition to exempt staff. The exempt staffing policy is reviewed every three years and is designed to be at the 60th percentile of comparable market salaries.

The statements show that Mayor Lori Ackerman earned the most among members of Council in 2017, with remuneration of $67,402.47, and filing $28,250.78 worth of expenses. Councillors Gord Klassen and Bruce Christiansen were the next-highest-paid councillors and earned nearly identical salaries of $27,256 and $27,249 respectively.

Councillor Lilia Hansen earned the least amount among councillors, earning $7,383 last year, though her term began after last fall’s by-election. Overall, the salaries paid to all seven city councillors totalled just $221,928.95, with expenses totalling $94,301.60. Councillor Trevor Bolin was the sole member of Council to not file any expenses.

City Manager Dianne Hunter brought home the highest salary among city staff, earning $236,614.48 in remuneration and filing expenses of $11,206.08. Fire Captain Ryan Tancock was the second-highest paid employee, bringing in $191,533.76 and expensing $509.02. Captain Brent Morgan rounded out the Top3 earners last year, with a salary of $187,432.22 and zero expenses.

“Council has a number of policies that ensure we are able to attract and retain qualified employees while ensuring fair and equitable treatment of employees within comparable markets,” stated Acting Mayor Larry Evans. “The Energetic City begins with City staff and we have some of the hardest working employees in the Province.”

In total, the City paid $11,847,704.54 in remuneration and reimbursed $211,519.39 in expenses for staff earning more than $75,000 per year in 2017. For staff earning less than $75,000 per year, those costs worked out to $7,462,329.18 and $62,972.04 respectively.

