City releases 2017 Annual Report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John released its Annual Report for 2017 on Monday.

The report reviewed a number of the city’s accomplishments from the previous year. Accomplishments included being named Clean Energy BC Community of the Year, winning the CAMA Environment Award for the city’s Micro Hydro Project, and having a third quality year in Financial Reporting.

Included in the report were highlights from the City Manager’s Office, Community Services Division, Corporate Services Division, as well as Public Works Department.

The biggest highlight of the City Manager’s Office was the purchasing of the Condill Hotel, which meant they could tear it down and start their revitalization of downtown.

The Community Services Division was pleased to announce that they held 68 special events on civic properties, had 2,670 children participate in Tumble Time as well as the Bouncing Bean Programs, and hosted the U-17 Men’s World Hockey Challenge.

Corporate Services reported that Bylaw Officers impounded 115 dogs, issued 1,247 parking metre violations, and responded to 40 noise complaints, while RCMP received 13,217 calls of distress, issued 2,240 traffic tickets/warnings, responded to 1,070 crimes against persons, and responded to 1,937 crimes against property.

Public Works and Utilities highlights included recycling 1.5 million litres of effluent, producing 3.1 million cubic metres of potable water, and issuing 92 permits for residential construction.

In 2017 the city made $87,253,242 in revenue while having $57,405,960 in expenses.