City staff help rescue ducklings caught down storm drain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff from the City of Fort St. John’s Bylaw Enforcement and Public Works department stepped out of their usual duties this week to help the North Peace SPCA rescue a brood of ducklings that had gotten stuck down a storm drain.

North Peace SPCA branch manager Candace Buchamer said the SPCA got a report at around noon on Wednesday of a number of ducklings that had fallen down a storm drain near the Fort St. John Hospital. Buchamer said that with the SPCA being short-staffed that day, one of the city’s bylaw officers responded to the situation, and managed to rescue all but one of what was believe to be a group of five baby ducks.



The fifth was reportedly too scared of the officer and managed to scurry out of reach, and the SPCA resolved to get the duckling rescued the next day.

On Thursday, staff with the City’s Public Works Department went back out to the storm drain and were able to rescue not one, but two more ducklings from the drain. Sadly, though the area is known as prime duck territory, a search was unable to find the mother duck and her remaining brood.

Buchamer said that though the ducklings fell directly onto the cement at the bottom of the storm drain, the ducklings are all in excellent health. She said that the group of infants have left the SPCA, having been sent to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Smithers to give them a chance at being released into the wild.