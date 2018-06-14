City to replace playground equipment at Tot Lot Park

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City is going to be installing new playground equipment at a park on Fort St. John’s east side.

On Monday, councillors voted in favour of staff reallocating $100,000 that had been set aside in this year’s Capital Budget for the redesign of Kin Park towards replacing playground equipment at existing parks in the City. Facilities and Grounds Director Robin Langille said in his report that the City’s original plan was for Centennial Park to be redesigned in 2017 and with construction starting this year. He said that the redesign phase took longer than initially scheduled, meaning park construction has been pushed back to the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

Because of the scope and cost of the Centennial Park renovation, the Kin Park redesign has been moved back until 2019, meaning funds set aside for that project this year can be reallocated to replace ageing infrastructure at existing parks. After compiling an inventory of existing playground structures in the City, grounds staff found that the equipment at Tot Lot Park, which is located in the 9100-block of 76th St., was particularly in need of being replaced.

Langille said that after Council approved the recommendation, the City will be consulting with area residents about what new equipment should be installed in the park, with installation to occur sometime before the end of the year.