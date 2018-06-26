City to unveil draft amendment bylaw on cannabis early next month

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John councillors voted in favour yesterday of having staff bring forward the first draft of a bylaw governing how cannabis retail locations will be allowed to operate within City limits after being presented with the results of a public engagement on the topic with residents.

Development Director Ken Rogers presented the findings of the City’s engagement during yesterday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Over 800 responses were received during the City’s consultation with residents.

Those results show that a large majority favour leaving at least 200 metres between a cannabis retail location and the closest school. A slim majority favours having at least a 200-metre buffer zone around parks where cannabis retail would not be permitted, while a minority wanted to leave at least 200 metres between each retail location.

A large majority of residents said that the provincial rules governing where residents would be banned from smoking or vaping cannabis would be sufficient for them. Those areas include schools, parks, playgrounds, and public spaces where children would reasonably be expected to be present.

Council voted in favour of getting a first look at the draft bylaw governing cannabis retail locations on July 9th.