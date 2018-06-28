Collision between train and tractor-trailer closes Prespatou Road

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A collision involving a CN Rail train and a tractor-trailer has closed the Prespatou Road north of Fort St. John.

According to the RCMP, the collision occurred at around 8:51 a.m. at a level crossing approximately 30 kilometres north of Fort St. John. Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that that the collision occurred in the Montney area, near where the Prespatou Road and the 256 Road meet.

The road is said to be closed in both directions, and it’s not known when the road will reopen. At this point, there’s no word on the status of the occupants of both the train and the tractor-trailer.

Just in: Train Vs Semi. Prespatou Rd at 256 Road. No other details at present. Updates will be provided once Known. Prespatou Road Currently closed. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) June 28, 2018

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

If you have any news tips or photos of the scene of the collision, email news@moosefm.ca.