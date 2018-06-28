Advertisement

Collision between train and tractor-trailer closes Prespatou Road

By
Chris Newton
-
A CN Rail freight train in Taylor. Photo by Chris Newton
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A collision involving a CN Rail train and a tractor-trailer has closed the Prespatou Road north of Fort St. John.

According to the RCMP, the collision occurred at around 8:51 a.m. at a level crossing approximately 30 kilometres north of Fort St. John. Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that that the collision occurred in the Montney area, near where the Prespatou Road and the 256 Road meet.

The approximate location of this morning’s train collision.

The road is said to be closed in both directions, and it’s not known when the road will reopen. At this point, there’s no word on the status of the occupants of both the train and the tractor-trailer.

 

Advertisement

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have any news tips or photos of the scene of the collision, email news@moosefm.ca.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR