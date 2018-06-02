Cool weather continues to help firefighters working the Tommy Lake Fire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The cool weather continues to help firefighters working the Tommy Lakes Forest Fire.

While the fire remains 20% contained, there was no growth of the fire on Friday even though the fire did not receive any rain. The cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity continue to aid fire suppression efforts.

There are 216 firefighters building and reinforcing guard working to increase containment supported by 9 helicopters along with 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

The Peace River Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for a small area near the fire.

The size of the fire decreased from 22,659 hectares to 22,583 due to more accurate maps.