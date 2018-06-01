Crews increase containment on Tommy Lakes Fire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service says that firefighters continue to make headway against the Tommy Lakes Fire north of Fort St. John, doubling the amount of containment on the fire compared to Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service said on its website that the 22,583-hectare wildfire is now 20 percent contained. There are 232 firefighters, eight helicopters, and 20 pieces of heavy equipment employed in the battle against the fire, which is the largest currently burning in the province.

The Wildfire Service said that the fire did not experience any growth on Thursday, and crews are continuing to build fire guards around the fire to protect the small farming community southeast of the fire, along with other oil and gas infrastructure nearby. The fire did not receive any rain on Thursday, but the cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity are continuing to aid fire suppression efforts.

“Crews continue to build fireline and mop-up east of Tommy Lakes Road from 75km mark and east along North Nig road from 46km mark,” reads an update on bcwildfire.ca. “They are also working to contain the small excursion in a cutblock on the northwest corner. Heavy equipment is also working east, in the vicinity of Bubbles Road, towards the west flank to provide crews access to this area. On the southeast flank, crews continue to build fireline east of the Beatton Road along the fire perimeter and are working with the rail line company to protect the rail line in this area. On the southwest flank, crews have completed guard to the Beatton River and will continue along the western flank.”

An evacuation order near the fire was rescinded by the PRRD just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, though that same area is still under an evacuation alert.