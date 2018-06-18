Culvert replacement causing North Taylor Hill delays until mid-week

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Officials with Yellowhead Road and Bridge say that motorists can expect delays on the Alaska Highway between Fort St. John and Taylor while crews replace an ageing piece of infrastructure.

YRB North Peace General Manager Chris Charbonneau said that maintenance crews are replacing a culvert under Highway 97 at the bottom of the North Taylor Hill that has reached the end of its serviceable life. He said that the culvert in question is roughly 40 years old, and has reached the point where it is said to be close to collapsing, necessitating the replacement.

Charbonneau said that the highway will be reduced to single lane-alternating traffic in both directions with delays of up to 20 minutes each way while crews are working. He said that the project is scheduled to run until 7:00 p.m. Monday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with only a slight chance that additional cleanup will need to be completed on Wednesday.

Charbonneau said that YRB apologizes for any delays while crews are working in the area and that updates on the status of the repairs can be found at www.DriveBC.ca.