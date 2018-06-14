Date not yet set for Napoleon murder trial

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – No date has yet been set for the trial of Leon Wokeley, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Pamela Napoleon nearly four years ago.

Wokeley, who is also charged with arson and indecency to human remains in connection with Napoleon’s death, appeared in court on Monday, June 11th for a hearing that would set a date for his trial. He entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges he’s facing at an arraignment hearing in Fort St. John on May 23rd.

Wokeley’s lawyer Georges Rivard said that no date was set at Monday’s hearing because more steps need to be taken before the trial begins, though he did not elaborate on what those steps were.

Wokeley is next scheduled to appear in court in Fort St. John on Tuesday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m.