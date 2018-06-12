Dawson Creek hires new CFO

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek says it has hired a new Chief Financial Officer.

The City’s Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn said in a release that Ms. Flavia Rossi Donovan will be stepping into the position effective July 16th. Donovan will be relocating to the City of Dawson Creek from Mackenzie, where she is currently serving as the District’s CFO.

Redfearn said that Donovan brings a wealth of international experience including working for The Coca-Cola Company & Group in Greece and India, Ernst & Young LLP in Brazil and volunteering at the United Nations – Migration Agency in Switzerland.

“I think Flavia will be an excellent addition to our team”, says Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn, “we are very fortunate to have found someone with such a unique background in Corporate and Government operations.”

“My family and I are very excited to be moving to Dawson Creek,” said Donovan in a statement. “The community has so much to offer and I am really looking forward to working with the staff and Council at the City of Dawson Creek.”