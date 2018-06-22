Deryk Engelland wins Messier Leadership Award

Advertisement

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – A native of Chetwynd was the recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award at the NHL Awards on Wednesday night.

The Mark Messier Leadership award is given to one NHL player every year who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice during the regular season. Deryk Engelland, who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights, was given the award for his contribution to the Vegas community.

The NHL said Engelland’s contributions included delivering an emotional pregame speech about the city of Las Vegas and the dedication of the first responders after the tragic shooting that occurred October 1st. He also started a program inviting people who were impacted by the tragedy to Golden Knights home games where he would meet and thank each guest he invited.

Engelland also partnered with Ronald McDonald House Children’s Charities and Three Square to help families in need and participated in local firefighter charity hockey games where he’s raised over $40,000 for kids who can’t afford to play hockey.