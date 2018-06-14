Diaper drive to support Women’s Resource Society launching on Friday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A two-month-long diaper drive in the Energetic City to support the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society will be launching on Friday.

According to Emily Gallen, the diaper drive is taking place to support local families during the summer season. She said that the Society is in particular need of kids’ diapers for sizes 3-5, as well as adult diapers.

Gallen said that donated diapers can be dropped off at Royal Bank and Century 21.

For more information, contact the Women’s Resource Society at (250) 787-1121.