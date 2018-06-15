Don’t miss your chance to wreck this ride at Northern Lights Raceway this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stop! It’s hammer time this weekend at Northern Lights Raceway.

The hammer referred to is a sledgehammer that residents will use to destroy a vehicle at the “WrecKin a Ride” event.

WrecKin a Ride is a fundraiser for the Kin Club, but a portion of whats raised will be donated to the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society.

Prices for swings at the vehicle include $10 for three swings and $20 for one minute of unlimited swings. The first two minutes of unlimited swings will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on Saturday’s day of races.

The hammering of the vehicle starts at 10:00 a.m. Sunday at Northern Lights Raceway.