Doug Bacock Memorial happening this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Doug Babcock Memorial is racing its way through Taylor this weekend.

The race is in memory of Doug Babcock who was one of the contractors that helped build the Taylor Speedway. Babcock’s son Chris as well as his granddaughter will be racing at the event.

This weekends race classes include the Minis, Sportsman, IMCA Modified, and Bomber. Taylor Speedway Vice President Johnny Beaumont expects the race to feature anywhere from 25 to 40 cars competing in five races each day.

“I won’t be there this weekend, so I guess I’ll have to give somebody else a chance to win” Beaumont said jokingly, “We’ve got a a couple cars coming form down south and some local boys who race pretty hard, so it’ll be interesting.”

Admission for the races is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and free for kids five and under.

Races start at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

