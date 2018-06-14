Eggers wins 56th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 56th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament came to a close on Saturday.

The tournament featured 192 oilfield workers in 12 flights competing to be top golfer. Travis Eggers met with Dillon Maier in this years finals, where he was able to knock him off and win the tournament.

Eggers win meant that Kevin McKnee wouldn’t get his name engraved on the cup for the first time in six years.

Results from the 12 flights are listed below:

Championship Flight:

Winner: Tavis Eggers

Runner Up: Dillon Maier

1st Flight:

Winner: Jeremy Clothier

Runner Up: John Telford

Second Flight:

Winner: Bud Stewart

Runer Up: Shawn Ward

Consolation Winner: Ken Villeneuve

3rd Flight:

Winner: Dave Buziak

Runner Up: Reid Van Hollen

Consolation Winner: Tyler Levers

4th Flight:

Winner: Lex Neufeld

Runner Up: Andrew Moody

Consolation Winner: Shale Deschippes

5th Flight:

Winner: Ian Titley

Runner Up: DJ Shallow

Consolation Winer: Rob Fraser

6th Flight:

Winner: Jared Bourque

Runner Up: Colby Waqar

Consolation Winner: Lyle Mall

7th Flight:

Winner: Bernard Salinas

Runner Up: Wyatt Soule

Consolation Winner: Blake Bowyer

8th Flight:

Winner: Al Levers

Runner Up: Tip Johnson

Consolation Winner: Dave Smith

9th Flight:

Winner: Len Fallis

Runner Up: Brandon Cawker

Consolation Winner: Rick Villeneuve

10th Flight:

Winner: Charlie Slugget

Runner Up: Jay Greenwood

Consolation Winner: Lee Irvine

11th Flight:

Winner: Gary Lang

Runner Up: Kirk Ward

Consolation Winner: Troy Viens