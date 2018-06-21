Eight Northern Strikers chosen for Alberta Summer Games

Advertisement
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers will be well represented this year at the Alberta Summer Games.
Eight U13 Northern Strikers will be playing for the Zone 8 Team at this years tournament.
The list of Northern Strikers chosen is shown below:
U13 Boys:
- Madix Palfy
- Alexander Rugina
- Kye Wylie
U13 Girls:
- Brynn Kielo
- Laura Ross
- Rilyn Clement
- Paige McPherson
- Shayne Turner
The games go from July 19th to the 22nd in Grand Prairie.
