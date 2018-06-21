Advertisement

Eight Northern Strikers chosen for Alberta Summer Games

John Luke Kieper
Brynn Kielo one of the Northern Strikers chosen for the Alberta Summer Games team. Photo by Shaleen West
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers will be well represented this year at the Alberta Summer Games.

Eight U13 Northern Strikers will be playing for the Zone 8 Team at this years tournament.

The list of Northern Strikers chosen is shown below:

U13 Boys:

  • Madix Palfy
  • Alexander Rugina
  • Kye Wylie

U13 Girls:

  • Brynn Kielo
  • Laura Ross
  • Rilyn Clement
  • Paige McPherson
  • Shayne Turner

The games go from July 19th to the 22nd in Grand Prairie.

