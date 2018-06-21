Eight Northern Strikers chosen for Alberta Summer Games

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers will be well represented this year at the Alberta Summer Games.

Eight U13 Northern Strikers will be playing for the Zone 8 Team at this years tournament.

The list of Northern Strikers chosen is shown below:

U13 Boys:

Madix Palfy

Alexander Rugina

Kye Wylie

U13 Girls:

Brynn Kielo

Laura Ross

Rilyn Clement

Paige McPherson

Shayne Turner

The games go from July 19th to the 22nd in Grand Prairie.

