ELC student helping to raise awareness about the importance of pollination

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A student at the Energetic Learning Campus in Fort St. John is looking to good for the community by helping to raise the public’s awareness about the importance of pollinators in our lives.

Grade 10 student Meghan Pimm said she decided to do something that would involve bees for her ELC Community Project this year.

Pimm said that as part of her project, she went to Robert Ogilvie Elementary and spoke to some of the school’s students in Grades 1 and 3 about the important role that bees play in where our food comes from, before helping the students plant fruits and vegetables. She also approached local stores selling pesticides and got permission to put up signs informing customers of the detrimental effects pesticides have on bee colonies.

Pimm also made a presentation to City Council on June 11th and got the City to proclaim the week of June 18th – 24th and Pollinator Awareness Week in Fort St. John. As part of the awareness week, she said that several local businesses including Baked Pastry and Bakeshop, Whole Wheat & Honey Café, and the Fort St. John Library will also be offering bee-related products and educating their clientele about the importance of the fuzzy winged creatures.

As for which bee is her favourite, Pimm said it’s a tie between the honeybee and the bumblebee.

“I like the honeybee because it’s most well-known for making honey, and I like the bumblebee because it’s so fluffy and big. It’s not supposed to fly, but its wings are just so strong that they can hold them up.”

