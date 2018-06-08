ELC students donate money to Fort St. John Curling Club

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club received a sizable donation on Thursday from four of the Energetic Learning Campus’ students.

Dalene Schafer, Kona Schreiner, Garrett Busche and Aspen Wollen donated $1,579.05 to the Curling Club through their 2018 Community Project. The money raised will go towards the new rocks the curling club is purchasing this year.

The students raised the money through a home-based business and crafts fair they held on June 2nd at the curling club.

“A huge congratulations and thank you to Dalene Schafer, Kona Schreiner, Garrett Busche and Aspen Wollen,” said the club in a statement on its Facebook page.