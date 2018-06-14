ELC students’ Purple Party raising money for Cancer Society at Legion tomorrow

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A trio of ELC students will be hosting an event at the Fort St. John Legion on Friday to help raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Students Duncan Ross, Kurtis Lee, and Brendon Modde decided to help members in the local community who are battling cancer by raising money for the BC Cancer Society. The trio, who have played hockey together for a number of years, decided that they could make the biggest positive impact in the community by raising money for cancer research.

The group is hosting a Purple Party – named for the colours of the Cancer Society – at the Fort St. John Legion on June 15th. The event will feature 50/50 draws, raffle draws, and auctions for items that the group was able to get donated to the cause, including for a round-trip airfare for two to anywhere WestJet flies.

Advertisement

“The community was very generous with the support they gave us,” said Ross.

“That was one of the things I felt surprised at was how kind and generous all the many businesses and companies actually were,” added Modde.

Advertisement Advertisement

The group says that so far, they’ve raised $2,000 of their $10,000 goal, but after securing the WestJet donation, they anticipate the amount going higher. Tickets for the WestJet draw are $20 each, and so far they’ve sold around 200 of the 1,000 tickets for the draw. The trio says they’ll be selling tickets at various locations around town this weekend ahead of the draw, which is taking place at the Purple Party.

The Purple Party is taking place on Friday, June 15th at the Fort St. John Legion beginning at 5:00 p.m.