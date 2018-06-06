ELC students showcase major projects with aim to help the community

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Grade 10 students at the Energetic Learning Campus in Fort St. John showed off the results of the hard work that went into their annual projects, which are geared to helping members of the community.

The ELC hosted members of the community in showing off the projects that were completed by over 200 of the campus’ students last week. The students worked solo or in groups to complete the projects, which are part of the new B.C. curriculum and are designed to help students learn new skills that they’ll be able to apply in their careers.

“This is a chance for kids to find ways they can give back to the community,” said ELC teacher Adam Stefiuk. “They get a chance to pick what they want to do, so hopefully its something that interests them, and they’re generally motivated to do this. It’s been quite an amazing experience just to see how rewarding it is for them to give back to the community.”

Stefiuk says that the students learn new skills, including by engaging with adults and reaching out to outside organizations in the course of completing their projects.

Student Harmony Kotchea decided to make her project geared around helping her fellow peers by starting a support group for teens battling depression and anxiety. Kotchea said that to help launch the group, she created a Facebook page titled “Talk About It,” where teens can connect and share their experiences to support one another.

Other students’ projects ranged from raising money for the local SPCA; to teaching students at area elementary schools about the benefits that bees provide to vegetation and to not be afraid of them. Another group did their project on looking at building mountain biking trails in the Fish Creek Community Forest in order to promote active, healthy living.

