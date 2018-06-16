Environment Canada predicts a heatwave will hit Northeast B.C.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement just before the start of a heatwave in Northeast B.C.

A building ridge of high pressure has moved into the area and will bring warmer weather for the next week. On Monday, temperatures will approach 30 degrees, which is 10 degrees above normal.

The high-pressure ridge could stick around the region for most of next week. Environment Canada predicts Tuesday could be the warmest day at 32 and Friday would be the coolest of the week at 27.

See the full special weather statement below.

Advertisement

Issued at 2018-06-16 21:06 UTC by Environment Canada:

Special weather statement issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Major Shift in the Weather Pattern will Bring the First Heat Wave of the Season…

Advertisement Advertisement

The cool showery weather pattern that has been affecting BC for the last couple weeks has given way to a building ridge of high pressure. Sunny skies and much warmer weather are on tap for the next several days. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will approach the thirty degree mark which is about 10 degrees above seasonal for northern BC.

The ridge (and high temperatures) are expected to stick around until at least Wednesday… if not longer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.