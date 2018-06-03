Environment Canada says Northeast B.C. could see up to 40 mm of rain

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

A large storm will bring heavy rain over parts of Northeast B.C. Sunday night before moving into Fort Nelson Monday morning. While there is some uncertainty regarding the position and timing of the band of heaviest rain, local amounts of 25 to 40 mm are possible tonight through Monday evening.

See the full weather statement from Environment Canada below:

Issued at 2018-06-03 22:59 UTC by Environment Canada:

Special weather statement issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Moisture will wrap around an upper trough moving over the BC Interior tonight and Monday giving locally heavy rain over parts of Northeastern BC, especially on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. Rain will begin over the BC Southern Peace River this evening and then spread northwards tonight into southern sections of the Fort Nelson Region by early Monday morning. While there is some uncertainty regarding the position and timing of the band of heaviest rain, local amounts of 25 to 40 mm are possible tonight through Monday evening.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

