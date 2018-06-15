Environment Canada stats show Fort St. John had its second-hottest May

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to Environment Canada data, May 2018 was the second-hottest May on record in Fort St. John.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist says that the airport weather station recorded an average temperature of 13.8 degrees last month, which is four degrees higher than the historical average temperature of 9.8 degrees. He said that the fifth month of the year was also much drier than normal, with only 6.1 millimetres of precipitation falling at the North Peace Airport.

Lundquist said that despite the warm temperatures that caused winter to turn nearly instantly into summer in the Energetic City, Fort St. John actually saw temperatures fairly close to average during the months of March, April, and May. He explained that while only six millimetres of precipitation fell in May, Spring in the Energetic City was actually 50 percent wetter than normal with a total of 123 millimetres of precipitation recorded at the airport, 41 more than the average of 82 millimetres.

Lundquist said that though average temperatures in the North Peace have so far fallen to 11.4 degrees in June, he said that a ridge of high pressure will be building over the province in the coming days, bringing higher temperatures and less unsettled weather.

The forecast is calling for daytime highs of close to 30 degrees next week, a full ten degrees higher than normal.