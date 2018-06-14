Father’s Day Hotte Memorial races into the Energetic City this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights Raceway will host their Father’s Day Hotte Memorial this weekend.

The race is in memory of Dennis Hotte, who used to compete at Northern Lights Raceway but passed away in 2016.

Northern Lights Raceway President Robin Derose expects at least 100 cars to be racing the track each day, and he hopes to see over 200 spectators in the stands.

Admission for the event is $5 for the entire day, and kids 10 and under get in free.

Races starts Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.