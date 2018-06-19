Advertisement

Father’s Day Hotte Memorial races through the weekend

By
John Luke Kieper
-
Fort St. John Drag Racing
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights Raceway held their Father’s Day Hotte Memorial last weekend.

The event saw 80 different cars competing in five divisions, while over 250 spectators took part in the action.

Results from the race are shown below:

Saturday Winners:
Box Class:
  • 1st: Darren Sweeney
  • 2nd: Kelsey Dufresne
No Box Class:
  • 1st: Amber Rutherford
  • 2nd: Daryll Charles
Pure Street Class:
  • 1st: Jason Gerzz
  • 2nd: Aaron McEwan
Bike/Sled Class:
  • 1st: Bruce Romak
  • 2nd: Willy Svisdahl
Junior Dragster Class:
  • 1st: Robbie Babuick
  • 2nd: Devin Doyle
  • 3rd: Chase Liwiski
  • 4th: Jayden Sasyn

Sunday Winners:

Advertisement

Box Class:

  • 1st: Merv Kowalski
  • 2nd: Marlin Chase

No Box Class:

Advertisement

Advertisement
  • 1st: Mason Dufresne
  • 2nd: Daryll Charles

Pure Street Class:

  • 1st: Shawn Hagen
  • 2nd: Aaron McEwan

Bike/Sled Class:

  • 1st: Bruce Romak
  • 2nd: Willy Svisdahl

Junior Drag Class:

  • 1st: Noah MacDonald
  • 2nd: Chase Liwiski
  • 3rd: Robbie Babuick

Next up for the Northern Lights Raceway is the Roil Energy Bracket Nationals on July 8th and 9th.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR