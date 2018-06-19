Father’s Day Hotte Memorial races through the weekend

Advertisement
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights Raceway held their Father’s Day Hotte Memorial last weekend.
The event saw 80 different cars competing in five divisions, while over 250 spectators took part in the action.
Results from the race are shown below:
Saturday Winners:
Box Class:
- 1st: Darren Sweeney
- 2nd: Kelsey Dufresne
No Box Class:
- 1st: Amber Rutherford
- 2nd: Daryll Charles
Pure Street Class:
- 1st: Jason Gerzz
- 2nd: Aaron McEwan
Bike/Sled Class:
- 1st: Bruce Romak
- 2nd: Willy Svisdahl
Junior Dragster Class:
- 1st: Robbie Babuick
- 2nd: Devin Doyle
- 3rd: Chase Liwiski
- 4th: Jayden Sasyn
Sunday Winners:
Box Class:
- 1st: Merv Kowalski
- 2nd: Marlin Chase
No Box Class:
- 1st: Mason Dufresne
- 2nd: Daryll Charles
Pure Street Class:
- 1st: Shawn Hagen
- 2nd: Aaron McEwan
Bike/Sled Class:
- 1st: Bruce Romak
- 2nd: Willy Svisdahl
Junior Drag Class:
- 1st: Noah MacDonald
- 2nd: Chase Liwiski
- 3rd: Robbie Babuick
Next up for the Northern Lights Raceway is the Roil Energy Bracket Nationals on July 8th and 9th.
