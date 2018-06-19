Father’s Day Hotte Memorial races through the weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights Raceway held their Father’s Day Hotte Memorial last weekend.

The event saw 80 different cars competing in five divisions, while over 250 spectators took part in the action.

Results from the race are shown below:

Saturday Winners:

Box Class:

1st: Darren Sweeney

2nd: Kelsey Dufresne

No Box Class:

1st: Amber Rutherford

2nd: Daryll Charles

Pure Street Class:

1st: Jason Gerzz

2nd: Aaron McEwan

Bike/Sled Class:

1st: Bruce Romak

2nd: Willy Svisdahl

Junior Dragster Class:

1st: Robbie Babuick

2nd: Devin Doyle

3rd: Chase Liwiski

4th: Jayden Sasyn

Sunday Winners:

Advertisement

Box Class:

1st: Merv Kowalski

2nd: Marlin Chase

No Box Class:

Advertisement Advertisement

1st: Mason Dufresne

2nd: Daryll Charles

Pure Street Class:

1st: Shawn Hagen

2nd: Aaron McEwan

Bike/Sled Class:

1st: Bruce Romak

2nd: Willy Svisdahl

Junior Drag Class:

1st: Noah MacDonald

2nd: Chase Liwiski

3rd: Robbie Babuick

Next up for the Northern Lights Raceway is the Roil Energy Bracket Nationals on July 8th and 9th.