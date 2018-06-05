Figure skating superstars coming to Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Canada has produced the most talented figure skaters in the history of the sport with household names like Virtue, Moir, Chan, Osmond, Stojko and more who have reached the pinnacle of the sport in the Canadian Nationals, World Titles and Olympic Games. As a ‘thank you’ to their home country, these Canadian greats will embark on The Thank You Canada Tour, presented by Round Room this fall. Tickets will go on sale June 8, 2018, at thethankyoucanadatour.ca.

Launching October 5, 2018, in Abbotsford, BC, the cross-country tour will play in 30 cities including Dawson Creek on October 14, 2018, wrapping up in St. John’s, NL. Family, friends and long-time fans will have the special opportunity to see some of their favourite performances that put these Canadian darlings on the top of podiums around the world.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets are priced at $121.75, $91.75, $61.75 and $41.75 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek or the Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John.

Advertisement

The 2018 tour cast features five-time Olympic Medalists, three-time World Champions and eight-time National Champions Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir; three-time Olympic Medalist, three-time World Champion, and ten-time National Champion Patrick Chan; three-time Olympic Medalist, four-time World Medalist, seven-time National Champions Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford World Champion three-time two-time Olympic Medalist, three-time World Champion, and seven-time Kaetlyn Osmond; and National Champion Elvis Stojko.

“After a career that has taken us to many corners of the world, it’s thrilling to return to Canada and celebrate with those who have supported us every step of the way. Visiting cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions is particularly special to us, as we know firsthand how important grassroots programs are in small towns – it’s how we got our start! Our hope is to inspire a new generation to pursue their goals fearlessly,” says Tessa Virtue.

Advertisement Advertisement

Visit the 100.1 Moose FM Facebook page for your chance to win tickets all this week.