Final day to register for the 2nd Annual Canada Day Beach Volleyball Tournament

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today marks the final day of registration for the 2nd Annual Canada Day Beach Volleyball Tournament.

So far the tournament has 12 teams registered to play but organizer Faye Anstey will take even more participants until the end of the night.

Registration for the tournament costs $40 per team and can be done by emailing fayeanstey@shaw.ca.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams as well as best dressed participants. The top prize at this years tournament will be a $300 skydiving package.

Advertisement

Casey’s Pub will be the host of the event and will offer specials on drinks all tournament long.

The tournament begins at 11:00 a.m. on Canada Day.

Advertisement Advertisement